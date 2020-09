By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday involving a passenger van and a semi tractor trailer, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. on Hwy. 21 west of Fourth Avenue near Coloma.

Police say the 50-year-old driver of a Dodge Caravan died after the two vehicles collided. Two people in the semi were not injured.

No additional details or names have been released.

Like this: Like Loading...