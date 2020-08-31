MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced recipients of the b.e.s.t. Grant for Schools. Sixteen central and north central Wisconsin districts are among 40 receiving grants.

Behavioral Emotional Social Traits is an online screening tool that is designed to help educators build the emotional health of students and identify students who might need additional, positive behavioral support. Developed by School Psychologist Eric P. Hartwig, Ph.D., the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take with students based on their behaviors.

“Nearly all counties in the state have identified emotional well-being as a health priority,” said Allison Machtan, director of community health for the Health System, in a news release. “Providing the b.e.s.t. screening tool to our schools is one way Marshfield Clinic Health System is improving emotional health. Year after year b.e.s.t. has a positive impact on students and it’s especially important now because of the emotional health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the 2020-2021 school year, 121 schools in 31 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, and training, consultation and support. The Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2020-2021 school year in the following central and north central Wisconsin districts:

Antigo Unified School District

Columbus Catholic Schools

D.C. Everest Area School District

Edgar School District

Marathon City School District

Marathon County Child Development Agency (MCCDA) Head Start

Minocqua J1 School District

Port Edwards School District

Rosholt School District

School District of Athens

School District of Tomahawk

Spencer Public Schools

Stevens Point Area Public School District

Stratford School District

Wausau School District

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

Like this: Like Loading...