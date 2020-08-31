By Shereen Siewert

Crews are working Monday to recover a body found in the Wisconsin River, officials confirmed.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene at the Wausau Hydro Dam and along First Avenue on Monday afternoon. An employee at Wisconsin Public Service reported finding the body at about 1:22 p.m., police said.

Additional squad cars are parked further north on First Avenue, for reasons not yet clear.

No additional details have been released and the public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

