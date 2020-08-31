By Shereen Siewert

A 56-year-old Irma man will spend four years in prison for plying another man with marijuana, wine and sleeping pills before sexually assaulting him.

Marvin Loka was sentenced Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim, a class C felony. Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty also ordered Loka to spend seven years on extended supervision following his eventual release.

Loka was previously convicted of a sex crime in 1999 in Oneida County, where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child. In that case, Loka, who is on the sex offender registry, spent several years in prison before being released on extended supervision. But his supervision was revoked in 2008, and an Oneida County Judge sent Loka back to prison for another eight-year term.

Loka was given 194 days credit for time served awaiting trial. He will now be transferred to the state prison system for processing.

