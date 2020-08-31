

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Marion Oldenhoff

Marion Oldenhoff

Marion B. Oldenhoff, 96, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, under the care of Interim Hospice at Wellington Place, Wausau.

She was born May 3, 1924, in town of Bern, daughter of late Charles and Emma (Woellner) Kuck. On Jan. 16, 1943, she married Ervin Oldenhoff at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1983.

Marion worked for 40 years at the restaurant in Athens. She served as treasurer for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Chapman-Belter Post No. 4, Athens for 48 years. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Marjorie (Florian) Mleczek and Donna (Donovan) Kulas; sons-in law, Larry Mueller and Melvin “Duke” Moore; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Olga Kuck.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Judith Mueller and Carol Moore, grandchildren, Kimberly and Michael Mueller and brothers, William, Alvin Edwin, Carl and Arnold.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required for anyone attending.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Wellington Place and Interim Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Marion during her time with them.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

William “Bill” Pregont

William L. “Bill” Pregont, 89, Wausau died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Wausau, son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie (Jolly) Pregont. In August of 1954, he married Mary Ann Kuski at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For more than 30 years Bill worked at Marmet Corp. as a draftsman. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing and spending time up north in the woods.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Pregont, Wausau, his children, Thomas Pregont, Wausau, Gary (Nina) Pregont, New Mexico and David (Cecile) Pregont, Wausau, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister, Marian (Jerry) Ballschmieder, Wausau and one brother, Jack Pregont, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death one brother, Lloyd Pregont.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are encouraged to be worn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Louise Lentz

Louise Lentz

Louise A. Lentz, 73, Wausau, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Aug. 10, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of Elizabeth Fleckenstein. Louise married James Lentz in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 1987.

Louise worked as a draftsman for several area companies. She also tended bar at the Domino Bar and later at Trapp River, a job she truly enjoyed. Later in life, Louise started playing golf and was a member of the Thursday Evening Ladies Golf League at Trapp River Golf Course. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with her granddaughter and bragging about her two sons. She was also an avid artist.

Louise loved volunteer work, helping out at The Neighbors’ Place, Empty Bowls and gift wrapping at the Wausau Center mall.

Survivors include her two sons, Jim Lentz and Tom Lentz, both of Wausau; granddaughter, Lucy Lentz; four siblings, Judy (Wesley) Pauls, Wausau, John (Shirley) Dudek, Merrill, Jim Dudek, Merrill and Jane (Scott) Kraft, Marathon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth, and her brother, Farrell Fleckenstein.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be enforced.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Gordon Beilke

Gordon Beilke

Gordon Arvid Beilke went to be with his heavenly father on Aug. 29, 2020. He was born at his home on Naugart Drive, Merrill, on Feb. 11, 1929, to the late Edwin and Lydia (Strehlow) Beilke.

He married the true love of his life, Loretta L. Zemke, on June 16, 1962. The Lord blessed their lives with three precious children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a consummate harvester on his many acres of land; especially tapping trees to make maple syrup. He was known as a hard-working dairy farmer and an excellent handyman who made many improvements to his home and was always tinkering in his woodworking shop. Gordon’s love for the green and gold went beyond the Green Bay Packers, as he was an avid John Deere fan. His soft-spoken nature gained him the respect of his family and friends. He served St. Paul’s Lutheran Church as an Elder and by singing in the choir. Gordon loved music of all kinds, especially the musical talents of his children. He took extraordinary care of Loretta in her final years and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandsons growing up.

Gordon is survived by his daughter, Carol Beilke (Gary Pawlak) of Hanover Park, Illinois; son, Richard (Tammy) Beilke of Wausau; grandchildren, Caleb (Sarah) Beilke of Merrill, Alyssa Beilke of Merrill, Chaise (Jamie) Beilke of Athens, and Shane Beilke of Wausau; great-grandsons, Damien Beilke and Brooks Beilke; sister-in-law, Helen Beilke of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Duane Goetsch of Wausau; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Sonia) Zemke of Marathon; sister-in-law, Leona Zemke of Wausau.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Beilke; his son, Joel Beilke of Merrill; brother, Wallace Beilke of Boulder Junction, Colorado; and sister, Myrna Goetsch of Wausau; as well as other relatives.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Naugart (town of Berlin) with Rev. Joel Willitz officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. In light of current recommendations, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living & Memory Care and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and comfort given to Gordon.

Randal Parkin

Randal Parkin

Randal (“Randy”) J. Parkin, 56, of Wausau passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home. Randy was born Dec. 2, 1963, in Wausau to the late Arlon and Jeanne (Spreutels) Parkin. He courageously fought and survived two different cancer battles and a heart defect, and struggled with other health issues. Randy’s quirky sense of humor was appreciated and enjoyed by many, including the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the years. He easily found ways to make others laugh, even during his illnesses.

Randy graduated from Wausau West High School in 1982 and attended UW Marathon campus. Over the years, he worked as a laborer at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill, an apartment manager, and a carpenter. Randy’s passions were the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and fishing! He spent many afternoons and evenings listening to and watching his beloved sports teams. As much as Randy loved sports, he loved his family and friends more. His quick wit and one-liners kept everyone on their toes, and he loved to stump people with unique vocabulary terms. He had an exceptional memory which gave him the ability to quote many scriptures and other facts at will. He truly enjoyed time with family, especially during larger gatherings that included his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Randy always thought of others first and was generous in giving what he had. He was blessed with an amazing extended family of friends who would do anything for him. He especially cherished time with the “Group” at Mike’s and fishing with Kirk. Randy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Randy is survived by his brother, Rick Parkin (Holly Kohl), Rib Mountain; two sisters, Debra (Mark) Woller, Rib Mountain, and Wendy Marquardt (Mike Clark), Mosinee; three nephews, Jason Woller, Rob Hoehn, and Mathew Parkin; four nieces, Samantha Robinson, Danielle Igl, Michaela Marquardt, and Sarah Woller, and his great nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ahuja, Dr. Platta, and Dr. Miles and many nurses and other health specialists for the outstanding dedication, care, and kindness provided to Randy. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Rosella “Sally” Tabaka

Rosella “Sally” Tabaka

Rosella (Sally) Tabaka, 99, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Aug. 29 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on Sept. 10, 1920, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Edward and Verona Wendorf.

On June 15, 1946, she married Valentine Tabaka who preceded her in death.

Rosella is survived by her children Mary Reissmann, Wausau, Diane (Terry) Wimmer, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and son Wayne (Carol) Tabaka, Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Tammy, Jennifer, Mark, Kelly, Kevin, Jamie and Kristin. Three great grandchildren, Taylor, Claudia, and Carson. She is also survived by her sisters, Jeanne(Jim) Klinger, Wausau and Marjorie (Jim) Houg, Three Lakes, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by sisters Marion, Verona, and Evelyn and brothers, Elmer, Alvin, and Leroy.

She worked at the Marathon Rubber Plant, for the Connor family and enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom.

Rosella enjoyed playing cards, games, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family.

A sincere word of appreciation goes to the staff at Care Partners, Weston, Wisconsin, for their care of Rosella during her stay there.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Tim Swanson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday.

Due to the current recommendations, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Daniel Gorecki

Daniel Gorecki

Dan Gorecki, 77, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, after a fearless battle with cancer.

He lived in the Wausau area all his life. He married Kathy Weber in July 1962. During 58 years of marriage, they had many road trips, seeing many of the states. In 2019, they went on their dream vacation to Israel and Egypt. As a quiet and gentle man, he lived his faith in Jesus. He retired from the Wisconsin Box Co. after 42 years of service as the lead maintenance mechanic. He deeply loved his family and always looked forward to church and its related activities. He also enjoyed gardening, yard work and boating on Lake DuBay.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Jeanette Gorecki, his brother Ken, sister-in-laws Shirley (Ken) Gorecki and Helen (Jerry) Gorecki as well as a nephew Jim Gorecki. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children Laurie Gorecki, Dorie (John) Bekker and Jay (Renee) Gorecki along with four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brother Jerry along with nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Christ Community Church in Schofield, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m., presided by Pastor Dr. Robin Wilde and Pastor Sam Hall.

Robert Koskey

Robert Koskey

Robert James Koskey (“Buck”), 69, of Mosinee peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on June 14, 1951, in Wausau, son of the late Marjorie (Stepan) Koskey.

He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1969 where he participated in many sports, including football, track and field, and hockey.

On July 13, 1974, he married Susan (Rieck) Koskey in Mosinee.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He entered the U.S. Army in November 1972 and served 20 years. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas; Heidelberg, Germany; Fort Leonardwood, Missouri; Mons, Belgium; Kaiserslautern, Germany, and then he retired while at Fort Drum, New York, in 1992. During his time in the U.S. Army, he was able to attend the Winter Olympics in Austria. In addition, he met Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush in Brussels, Belgium. Bob served in the Gulf War and his highest military award was the Bronze Star, given for his service in Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Bob is a lifetime member of the Peplin VFW 8280, the American Legion in Wausau, and the Masonic Lodge 820 in Germany.



After retiring from the U.S. Army, Bob brought his family back to Mosinee and obtained an over-the-road truck driving position from his dear friend Bill Creske at Wausau Tile. After driving over 3 million miles, he changed to a local truck driving position and retired from Wausau Tile in May 2018.



During his short retirement, Bob and Sue spent their time camping and going on their pontoon boat with their children and grandchildren and watching their grandchildren play sports and participate in other various activities. Bob also looked forward to being able to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with his son Jeremy.



Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Susan (Rieck) Koskey; son Jeremy Koskey; daughter Renee Kressel; daughter-in-law Amanda (Sprangers) Koskey; four grandchildren, Devin Koskey; Lucas Koskey; Brinley Kressel; and Brityn Kressel; four siblings, Dennis Koskey; Diane (Randy) Rausch; Pamela (Dewey) Allaback; and Roxanne (Jerry) Allen; Sue’s family, Sandra (Tom) Pecha; Kathy (Francis) Hertel; Diane (Tom) Michalski; and John (Natalie) Rieck, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his mother, Marjorie (Stepan) Koskey.



A private memorial service will be held at Robert and Susan’s home in Mosinee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s honor to our local Never Forgotten Honor Flight at neverforgottenhonorflight.com.



Robert’s family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Home Hospice, as well as Dr. Susan Hylland at the V.A. Hospital in Madison and Janna at the V.A. Clinic in Wausau for the compassionate care they provided.

Rosemary Roubinek

Rosemary Roubinek

Rosemary Therese Roubinek, 95, from the city of Wausau, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Rosemary was born on Aug. 7, 1925, in Wausau, daughter of the late Otto and Eleanor (Scholz) Strehlow. She was married on Jan. 28, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Wausau to the love of her life, James. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 1990.

A child of the Depression era, Mom left school early to help her mother raise her nine other siblings. During World War II she worked for Marathon Rubber Plant where she produced raincoats for the military. After the war, she worked at Lonsdorf’s Pharmacy on North Sixth Street where she met her husband, Jim. As a homemaker she also enjoyed being playground supervisor at Saint Mary’s school where her children were students. Mom also did cleaning jobs for Wausau Medical Center and Wipfli Ulrich. More than anything she loved taking care of her family most, raising her four children, cooking, and taking pride in her home. Mom’s greatest joy was watching her grandchildren, teaching them to play “drop the clothespin in the bucket,” singing silly songs, and taking them for long walks around the neighborhood where she proudly shared with them the mural of her depicted along the north wall of the Eastside Laundromat where she worked. She was a devoted and doting Grandma!

Mom also liked to find a good rummage sale (she always dickered for a good price), ride her bike, and walk downtown to go shopping. Even after she was confined to her wheelchair, one could still find her in the mall or at Papillon’s eating her favorite lunch.

She had a deep and abiding faith that sustained her throughout all these years. As everyone knows, praying the rosary brought her great comfort and she always had rosary beads within reach. She also had a love of angels and loved to share her collection of figurines with people who visited her in the nursing home. Perhaps more than sharing her angels, she liked it when her visitors treated her to a Werthers candy, a fish sandwich and a Pepsi, and flowers. She loved flowers, especially gladiolas.

Rosie was never afraid to let her feelings be known. She was spunky and told it like it was. This usually brought a smile to everyone’s face. She will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Steven (Paula) Roubinek of Wausau, and three daughters, Patti (Rod) Hafeman of Wausau, Carole Greene (Brian Greene) of Wausau, Barbara (Doug) Adams of Wausau, one brother, Dave Strehlow of Marinette, WI and one sister Janie Ala of Seattle, WA, and three sisters-in-law, Sue Strehlow of Schofield, WI, Esther Strehlow of Wausau, and Grace Schuster of Chicago. She will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren, Eric Roubinek, Lindsay Roubinek (fiance Matt Gebhard), Ben Hafeman, Alyssa Greene (spouse Clark Etten) and Haley (Kenneth) Norman and her two great grandchildren, Wyatt Norman and Mina Rose Gebhard, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Myron and Ethel (Wirth) Roubinek, one granddaughter Megan Greene, one sister Anita Warnke, and six brothers, Gerald, Raymond, Herbert, Eugene, Joseph, and Tommie Strehlow.

Services will be after Labor Day and will be announced at a later date. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Delores Wojciechowski

Delores Wojciechowski

Delores Wojciechowski, 89, of the town of Elderon died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Delores was born on Oct. 1, 1930, in Hatley, the daughter of Anton and Viola (Czech) King.

On Jan. 8, 1949, Delores was united in marriage to Raymond Wojciechowski in Hatley. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2007.

Delores owned the Bungalow Tavern for many years, while also raising her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking and her specialty was angel food cakes. Delores also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was an active member at Holy Family – St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg.

Delores is survived by three children, Dennis (Kathleen) Wojciechowski of Minocqua, James (Julie) Wojciechowski of Eland and Peter (Susan) Wojciechowski of Stevens Point; two grandchildren, Jill (Josh Dutko) Wojciechowski and Jon (Morgan) Wojciechowski; one great grandchild, Cade and one brother, Bernard King of Hatley.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband; parents; six brothers, Stanley, Henry, Peter, Anton Jr., Barney, and Felix King and six sisters, Frances Johnson, Lucille Ozanik, Delphine Wierzba, Theresa Fenske, Eleanor King and Martha Spranger. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Muffy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Holy Family- St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Linda Steebs and Marelia VanderKoy for all of the care they provided to their mother and grandmother.

Aden Norman

Aden Norman

Aden Van Norman, 96, of Wausau died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Wausau Manor.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in the town of Fairbanks, Shawano County, the son of Niles and Ella (Porter) Van Norman.

On Nov. 13, 1956, Aden was united in marriage to Janet Mogenson in Shawano.

In his younger years, Aden was in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Aden was employed at Tigerton Lumber Co. and Kersten Lumber, Birnamwood, for many years until his retirement. Aden was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed cutting wood and driving his tractor. He especially enjoyed hunting and his many trips to Mercer, always looking for the big buck.

Aden is survived by his wife, Janet; two children, Patricia (Mark) Peterson of Schofield and Charles Van Norman of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Peterson and Mark (friend Kimberly) Peterson; four great-grandchildren, Braydon, Sawyer, Corbin and Calvin; brothers and sister-in-law, Mary (Harlan) Hartz of Marion, Willard Mogenson of Mosinee and Charles (Vida Wendt) Mogenson of Wausau and other relatives and friends.

Aden was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Vada, Ruth, Alfred, Howard and Roland; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Mogenson and one sister-in-law, Alice Mogenson.

A private service will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins, Shawano County.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for the compassionate care given to Aden.

Stacy Karschney

Stacy Karschney

Stacy Lee Karschney, 52, received her angel wings on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Stacy joined Jesus in Heaven while at home under the care of her loving family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

On July 1, 1968, Kay and Bill Karschney (Hatley) were blessed with this beautiful brown-eyed angel that would forever change their lives. Stacy was diagnosed with a rare condition called tuberous sclerosis at an early age. Physicians said she would be lucky to see the age of 10, but they surely did not know the strength, determination, and utmost fighting spirit that our sweet “TaTa” possessed. She endured many healthcare battles during her 52 years and faced every one of them with an exceptional strength that most people could only dream of, including a brave arduous struggle at the end of her life.

In Stacy’s younger years she loved to swing, whether that be at the playground or in the basement at home. She loved riding her rocking horse and playing on the twirly bird (merry go round) with her sisters. She greatly enjoyed riding in the car, and especially loved it when that ride was taking her to a restaurant! Stacy adored her nephews and cherished attending their sporting events – football, basketball, and baseball games. You could find Stacy laughing and smiling amongst the hustle of the game and cheering of the fans.

Stacy provided our family with so many memorable moments and lifelong entertainment with her funny idiosyncrasies – playing with greeting cards and tearing them to shreds, belly laughing at noises funny only to her such as coughing and sneezing, and always laughing at the perfect timing of a joke or funny comment. She was non-verbal but always seemed to understand exactly what was going on around her. She was always adored and protected by her family dogs that seemed to have special bonds with her.

Stacy taught many people what unconditional love is and was the inspiration for more than one to become a nurse or special education teacher. She was the nucleus of our family and every move her parents made for 52 years was centered around her and her care. Their unwavering extraordinary love and amazing commitment to bring her life dignity and normalcy, kept Stacy with us for 42 years beyond her life expectancy. God sure knew what he was doing when he selected them to be Stacy’s parents.

She brought more joy and love to our family than anyone could ever imagine, and taught all of us to love hard, have patience, and be kinder and more sensitive. Nothing happens by chance. She was our angel on earth and was loved by many more than words can fully explain.

Stacy attended the North Central Health Care EACH Program, the Marathon County Special Education Program, and graduated from the D.C. Everest Special Education Program in 1989.

Stacy is survived by her devoted and loving parents, Bill and Kay (Hatley); older sister, Sonja Petermann (Schofield); younger sister, Shannon, and brother-in-law, Frank Todd (Elk Mound); two nephews, Blaze (UW-River Falls) and Brex (Elk Mound); godparents, Tim and Rose Nowinsky (Hatley); amazing respite caregiver, Julie Arnett (Wausau); very dear friends, Cheryl Thorson (Wausau) and Mary Lee Schulta (Weston); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Stacy was preceded in death and welcomed to Heaven by her grandparents, Leonard and Elgenia Kluck and Edwin and Ardale Karschney; and uncles, John “Donny” Carlson, Tom Kluck, and Jim Vollmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Florian’s Catholic Parish, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Mass will be live streamed beginning at 6 p.m. on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stacy’s family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind and compassionate care and guidance they provided at her end of life, especially Haley, Shelly, Linda, Tania, Laurie, and Natalie.

Rest in peace and fly high our dear, sweet Stacy. We will miss you tremendously, but your beautiful soul and spirit will remain with us always. You are still incredibly loved and will remain steadfast in our hearts.

Like this: Like Loading...