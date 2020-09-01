By Shereen Siewert

A 34-year-old man is facing homicide charges after a single vehicle crash that left one person dead.

The crash was reported just after midnight Sunday near 11th Avenue and Fern Avenue in the Adams County town of Springville, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Shannon Maron, of Grand Marsh, was traveling eastbound on Fern Avenue when it crested a small hill and became airborne, police said. Maron lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and struck several trees before the vehicle came to a stop and started on fire.

The passenger, 36-year-old John Smerz, also of Grand Marsh, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Maron was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center and remains hospitalized.

Investigators say impaired driving and speed are potential contributing factors in the crash. A charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle will be recommended to the Adams County District Attorney.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation at the scene. There’s no word on Maron’s current condition.

