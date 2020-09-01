By Shereen Siewert

A man whose body was found Monday in the Wisconsin River at the Wausau Hydro Dam drowned, according to an autopsy performed Tuesday.

Wausau Police say no additional signs of trauma were detected during the autopsy, which was performed to help investigators determine how the man died.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called Monday just before 1:30 p.m. to the Wausau Hydro Dam and along First Avenue on Monday afternoon after an employee at Wisconsin Public Service reported finding the man’s body.

Police have identified the victim, but are withholding the man’s name until family can be notified.

