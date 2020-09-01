By Shereen Siewert

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found Monday in the water at the Wausau Hydro Dam, with an autopsy planned for Tuesday.

A Wisconsin Public Service worker discovered the body Monday afternoon and rescue crews pulled the man from the water about three hours later.

On Tuesday, Wausau Police confirmed the decedent is an adult man and said identification efforts are underway. A formal identification has not yet been made.

Foul play is not suspected but cannot be ruled out at this time, based on preliminary information known to investigators, police said.

The autopsy is expected to pinpoint the man’s cause of death. Police say they will release a name after the man is formally identified and his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

