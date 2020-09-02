The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

ZERO

Zero

I’m a handsome pitty mix looking for a home and there is zero chance you won’t fall head over heels for me!

My name is Zero and I’m 100 percent awesome. I was a little too much for my last family but I’m hoping to be just right for Y-O-U.

I am a high energy and happy boy who needs a lot of exercise, loves canine companionship and can’t wait to be a part of the family.

I love toys and am a sucker for treats, but I can only imagine how much I’ll love you. I’m more than ready to be the best dog you’ve ever had.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...