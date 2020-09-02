

WAUSAU – Physician assistant Taylor Townsend has joined Aspirus Heart & Lung, Aspirus announced this week.

Taylor Townsend

Townsend, who grew up in Wausau, was certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, according to Aspirus. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and her Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Prior to her role with Aspirus, Townsend was a physician assistant for a neonatal intensive care unit at Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota, and a clinical research coordinator for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.

Townsend’s special interests include clinical research relating to thoracic oncology, public health, infectious disease, pediatrics and embryology.

She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Society for Physician Assistants in Pediatrics and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Like this: Like Loading...