WAUSAU — A local community foundation will offer grants designed to recognize teachers for their creative ideas.

Beyond Pencils and Crayons, awarded through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, has allocated up to $25,000 to be awarded for projects completed during the 2020-2021 school year. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

“We know that our schools are filled with inspired teachers who have great ideas that will get their students excited about learning. We hope that they will look to the Community Foundation as a potential funding source to allow them to dream big and implement projects that will enhance the learning experience for their students,” said Ann Werth, foundation board member and chairwoman of the distributions committee.

Applications will be considered from K–12th grade public or private school teachers from throughout Marathon County. Requests can be submitted for up to $5,000 per project and there is no limit on how many applications will be accepted from any one school.

Projects should:

Enrich the educational experience

Motivate and inspire students and educators

Demonstrate a sense of community

Are cost-effective

Fill a specific need

Apply at www.cfoncw.org.

