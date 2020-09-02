Food insecurity is a growing concern in north central Wisconsin and you can be a part of the solution.

Join United We Can with your family, church, sports team or business to collect non-perishable food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Marshfield Clinic and Wausau East Football have already signed up. Use your creativity to build a can sculpture and submit an online photo for a chance to win.

Register your company/family group to build a canned food structure by Sept. 9.

You also can give a monetary donation if food-sculpting isn’t your thing.

One hundred percent of all donations go to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition to purchase food for local food pantries.

