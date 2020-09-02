MADISON – In light of restrictions in place due to the pandemic, UW campuses are finding new ways to help students make important career connections. Career Services offices across the UW System have teamed up to offer virtual Career Treks beginning in September.

“Career Treks have a proven track record of matching University of Wisconsin System students with employers. It’s another example of how our universities benefit Wisconsin students, businesses, and communities,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson in a news release. “Now, the new format will allow students even more opportunities to learn about internships and post-graduation employment.”

Traditionally, a Career Trek is facilitated on-site to provide students with an inside look at a company and its culture.

The virtual Career Treks series begins Sept. 9 and runs through Dec. 9. Sessions will be live with recordings available to students for future viewing. For more information, contact any UW System Career Services office.

Like this: Like Loading...