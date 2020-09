Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Cody Bentz and Heather Minch announce the birth of their daughter Aspen Jane, born at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020. Aspen weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Andrew and Amy Ebeling announce the birth of their son Ryatt Mark, born at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020. Ryatt weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...