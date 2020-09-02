

Vernon Mathwich

Vernon E. Mathwich, 91, town of Berlin passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born Sept. 16, 1928, in the town of Berlin, son of the late Leonard and Erna (Hanke) Mathwich. On Sept. 11, 1948, he married Mae Voigt at St. Peter Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2020.

Vernie had a strong work ethic. Every night before falling asleep he would plan out everything he wanted to get done the next day. He was very proud of the fact that after losing his father at an early age he was able to work alongside his mom to keep the family farm running and then for him and Mae to keep things going for so many years after.

Along with farming, Vernie was a logger for Dale Treu. You rarely took a drive with grandpa without him taking backroads and hearing stories about areas he had logged. After logging, Vernie went on to drive a truck for Hanz and John Ohrmundt Construction. He also worked for the town of Berlin for 30+ years, finally retiring at the age of 83.

Hunting was a favorite pastime that he passed down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proud to buy each one of his grandson’s their first hunting rifle. He spent many hours checking cameras and shot his last buck in September 2019 at the age of 90.

In recent years he enjoyed Wednesday afternoon’s playing cards with the crew.

Above all else, family was the most important thing in Vernie’s life. He treasured any time he spent with them and was so proud of them all. He spent his final day surrounded by his treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren telling stories and playing cards.

Survivors include his children Patricia (Earl) Vorpagel III, Green Bay, Allyn (Pam) Mathwich, Wausau, Jaclyn (Scott Grund) Dehnel, Wausau and daughter-in-law Ardonna (Jeff Toldness) Mathwich, Marathon, 13 grandchildren; Shaun (Susan) Mathwich, Chad (Jamie) Mathwich, Brad (Jill) Mathwich, Dane (Samantha) Mathwich, Jason (Ann) Bartelt, Bailey Morse, Rachel Vorpagel, Hannah (Tyler) Krueger, Earl Vorpagel IV, Nathan (Amy) Mathwich, Ryan (Stephanie) Mathwich, Rebecca (Craig) Klumpyan and Jeremiah (Heidi) Dehnel and 22 great grandchildren; Mikayla, Parker, Devin, Bryce, Hailey, Alyssa, Nolan, Eliana, Delaney, Casey, Carter, Eleanor, Ryder, Sydney, Jacob, Nevaeh, Charlie, Carson, Chase, Brett, Deacon and Miley. He is further survived by his sister Joyce Pagel.

Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Mathwich and his siblings, Leon Mathwick, Ruth Plautz and Delores (Lolly) Ohrmundt.

A Private Family Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. A public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face mask requirements for everyone. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, town of Stettin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lila Salzwedel

Lila Mae Salzwedel, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Lila was born July 22, 1931, to Odin and Ardis (neé Drake) Hole. She married Walter Salzwedel in a double ceremony with Walter’s brother Donald and bride Genevieve Salzwedel in Rosholt, Wisconsin. Walter preceded her in death on March 24, 2003.

Lila worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital and The County Home, both in Wausau. She also worked in ginseng and was a bookkeeper for her and husband’s business Morning Glory Dairy. She loved dancing, playing bingo, crafts, baking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mark) Gaetz, Laurie (John) Gessler, Cindy Salzwedel, and Anne Salzwedel; a sister, Carla (George) Waldvogel; grandchildren, Ashley Salzwedel, Katie (Tom) Bradford, Kristin Landowski, Jessica Debroux, Kayce (Nick) Cherek, and Latisha Debroux; many great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ronald, and Denny Hole; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Linda Hole and Genevieve Salzwedel; a brother-in-law, Donald Salzwedel; daughters, Sandra and Debra; two grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

A private family service will commence at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, WI 54403.

The family would like to extend thanks to Aspirus Wausau Hospital Hospice and ICU for their care and compassion for Lila, and the doctors and nurses that have taken care of her through the years, as well as her daughters, especially Cindy and Mary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Eddie Lamken

Eddie F. Lamken, 96, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Stevens Point.

Eddie was born on May 26, 1924, in Springfield, Illinois. He, his parents, and siblings then moved to Rosholt, Wisconsin, where they settled on what is now the Wisconsin Lions’ Camp. It was in Rosholt that he met Isla Fern Erickson, who he married after serving with the U.S. Army in France and Germany during World War II. Eddie and Isla soon moved to Evanston, Illinois, then to Milwaukee and finally setting in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Their marriage, which lasted until Isla’s passing in 2004, was blessed with three children: Diana, Debbie and David.

Eddie’s life held many interests. He was a machinist by trade, but also enjoyed construction, farming and tinkering with cars. His true love, however, was flying. Eddie loved to fly and was blessed to be able to take part in Ageless Aviation Dream Flights as well as the Central Wisconsin Honor Flight in the past few years of his life. He never had a bigger smile than when he was in the air.

Eddie is survived by his three children: Diana (Jim) Koehn of Chicago, Illinois, Debbie (Tom) Spees of Carpentersville, Illinois, and David (Mary) Lamken of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He is further survived by two granddaughters; Elizabeth (Mike) Langlo of Carpentersville, Illinois, and Rebecca Spees of Streamwood, Illinois , two great-grandchildren; Aidan Hancock and Evan Langlo, as well as two sisters, Luella Norton of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Gloria (Ron) Leaf of Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Isla, and brother Robert.

Eddie and his family would like to thank his Brookdale “family” for all the wonderful care for the past seven years. You made his last years comfortable and happy, and we are forever grateful.

We would also like to thank Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation for bringing Eddie’s joy of flight back to him in his later years. This experience gave him a few more good years and it was truly a blessing. Press on! Per Eddie’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead, we will hold a celebration of life gathering sometime in 2021.

He would, however, encourage you all to go outside the next beautiful sunny day, look to the sky and enjoy the clouds and contrails. If you would like to give a memorial and support Eddie’s love of flying, please send to Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, 1894 E William St, Carson City, NV 89701.

