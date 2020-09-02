By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the man whose body was discovered Monday in the water at the Wausau Hydro Dam as 48-year-old Darren J. Belling.

Police say Belling was known to frequent Big Bull Falls Park and sometimes slept beneath the Scott Street Bridge. The circumstances surrounding how or why Belling entered the Wisconsin River remain under investigation.

Autopsy results showed Belling drowned, police said. There were no other signs of trauma to his body.

Belling’s family has been notified of his death.

“The Wausau Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the Belling family,” said Capt. Ben Graham, in a news release issued Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...