By Shereen Siewert

WAUSAU — Two sex offenders will be released from prison in September and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Tydrian Cook, 22, and Joshua Zettler, 39, will both be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring. Both men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Cook was convicted in 2009 in two separate child sex assault cases, according to court records. He will be released on Sept. 8 and will remain on supervision until December 2027.

Zettler was convicted in 2016 of child enticement and will be released Sept. 29. His supervision extends through October 2024.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

