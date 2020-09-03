WAUSAU – Artwork from 114 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 45th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, opening Sept. 12 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

The exhibition includes artwork by the museum’s 2020 Master Artist Timothy David Mayhew, 22 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 91 artists whose work was selected by a jury. “Birds in Art” features original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists.

Jeremy Paul, Blue Door, India, 2020, acrylic on board. Photo courtesy Woodson Art Museum.

The first day to view “Birds in Art” 2020 will be Sept. 12. As a Covid-19 precaution, all “Birds in Art” opening-day festivities are suspended; there will be no Master Artist Talk and no Artists in Action. The museum’s extended opening-weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Birds in Art” 2020 remains on view through Nov. 29.

In addition to artwork on view in the galleries, explore options for inspiration, reflection and rejuvenation this fall.

Sculpture Garden & Grounds: Soak up serenity and changing seasonal foliage. To embark on a seek-and-find sculpture quest, use a map with riddles as clues to find six small-scale sculptures.

Art Park: Enjoy a visual array of studio materials and artist tools complemented by photographic vistas of “Birds in Art” artists’ work spaces.

Sculpture Garden Yoga, Sept. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., for adults: Experience yoga amid artwork in the sculpture garden – if weather permits this outdoor-only session – led by a 5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness instructor. Register at www.5koshasyoga.com/yoga/classschedule/ and plan to bring and wear face coverings, as well as bring mats or blankets. Session will be cancelled if weather requires; watch the 5 Koshas Facebook page for updates.

Thursday Evenings This Fall: The Museum remains open until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings – except when closed for the Thanksgiving holiday – throughout “Birds in Art.”

Classical Thursdays: Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra soloists or duet pairs enhance “Birds in Art” galleries visits. Details, when available, will be posted the museum’s online calendar.

Catalogue & Posters: The 134-page “Birds in Art” catalogue features every artwork along with artists’ statements; $22.50. Three distinct posters; $7.50 each.

Videos: Get artist insights into a selection of “Birds in Art”artworks. Watch audio tour app videos this fall on your smartphone, tablet and the museum’s YouTube channel; all free.

The Woodson is at 700 N. 12th St., Wausau.

