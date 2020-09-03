By Shereen Siewert

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at a Merrill grocery store during a time in which they were contagious, Lincoln County Health officials confirmed in a news release.

The potential exposure is being reported at Dave’s County Market, 300 E. First St., Merrill. Health officials are working with the store to notify customers and staff, as well as ensure appropriate disinfection moving forward.

Customers who were at Dave’s County Market on the following days may have been exposed to the virus, officials said:

Friday, August 21, 6 a.m. – noon

Saturday, August 22, 6 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, August 25, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dave’s County Market previously installed plexiglass guards and increased their cleaning and sanitation practices in response to the pandemic.

Anyone who visited the store during the specified hours who has concerns should contact a health care provider.

