A highly decorated Wisconsin Vietnam war helicopter pilot Army Captain Scott Robinson Alwin was celebrated at the Aug. 18 Wausau American Legion Post 10 meeting.

Documentary producers Pamela Fullerton and Susan Reetz presented at the meeting a documentary film project that featured Alwin, Fullerton’s brother.

Alwin served five tours of duty during the Vietnam war and received more than 136 air medals, including a Purple Heart for his bravery, according to the documentary. Alwin survived two helicopter crashes during his service in Vietnam only to be killed by a suicidal driver while on his way from his home in Wisconsin to the U.S. Army War College.

For more information about the project, contact Reetz at Susan@ClearFocus.Media.

For more information about the Wausau American Legion Post 10, visit https://www.facebook.com/WALPost10, send an email to wausaupost10.com or call 715-581-5210.

Like this: Like Loading...