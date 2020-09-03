Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Amanda L. Thomas, 36, of Bayfield. Aug. 31: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilosin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Andy J. Buttke, 32, of Wausau. Sept. 2: Fourth-offense OWI, with a passenger younger than 16; bail jumping

WANTED: Brandon M. Henchey 31, of Schofield. Sept. 1: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked

Brian M. Bessette, 53, of Wausau. Aug. 31: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Brianna M. Schmelling, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 2: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

WANTED: Bryan W. Ramsdell, of Wausau. Sept. 1: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime

Cheyenne M. Lynch, 23, of Wausau. Sept. 2: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Christopher B. Galvan, 35, of Weston. Sept. 1: Second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping

David A. Faulkner, 50, of Wausau. Aug. 31: Child enticement, sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older, manufacture or deliver THC



Frank L. Bohman, 49, of Athens. Sept. 2: Possession of methamphetamine, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (4th), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked

Justin L. Reynolds, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 31: Battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping

Kyle J. Lemke, 29, of Merrill. Sept. 2: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Lance J. Meidl, 46, of Merrill. Aug. 28: Strangulation and suffocation, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Maria G. Ruacho Martinez, 30, of Marshfield. Aug. 28: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct

Ryan T. Szydel, 25, of Wausau. Aug. 28: False imprisonment, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Shailey M. Huron, 23, of Stevens Point. Aug. 28: Neglecting a child – consequence is death

Like this: Like Loading...