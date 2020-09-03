By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old man arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and leading police on a chase with speeds topping 100 mph is jailed on a probation hold with a possible court appearance slated for next week.

Brand Biller, who was wanted on charges elsewhere around the state, has been in the Marathon County Jail since late Tuesday, after a 50-minute standoff with police. Investigators say he stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint, stole a second vehicle at a home on Knox Street, then fled from police on Hwy. 51 before being apprehended in Weston.

No one was injured.

Later, Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said a citizen tried to interfere with Biller’s arrest, complicating crisis negotiations.

Police are recommending the Marathon County District Attorney charge Biller with armed robbery, burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a firearm as a felon and fleeing an officer.

Additional charges are likely, police said, as the investigation is ongoing.

An update from the Wausau Police Department indicates Biller’s initial appearance is tentatively set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.

