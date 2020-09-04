The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 19, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project Description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. This closure will be a moving closure for paving operations.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to start paving WIS 13, starting on the north end of the project, south of Pixler Court and continue south towards WIS 21.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Highway: WIS 73 (NEW)

Location: County F to County U

Project ID: 6320-00-62/64

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $1,356,521

Project Description: Work will consist of removing and replacing the pavement, grading, culvert pipe maintenance and/or replacement, and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: A width restriction of 14-feet on WIS 73 from County F to County U (and some from Tower Road to County U) will be in place as well as single lane closures with flagging operations for most of the project during daylight hours. Temporary signals are tentatively scheduled for placement at the culvert approximately 600 feet west of 90th Street from September 18 to September 30.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will perform asphalt sawing, install erosion control, install lane shifts and begin culvert replacement just east of County U.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

Project Description: The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed on August 3. Local traffic and EMS access will be maintained minimum 10’ wide lane for the duration of the project. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Work scheduled: Crews will install riprap on the slope at Parker Lake and complete at 10-foot pipe extension followed by shaping and new topsoil. Crews will be on site to place seed and erosion mat on Thursday and work on roadway grade. Concrete paving could begin on September 10 or September 11.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge, between Necedah and Coloma at the Juneau County Line

Project ID: 6160-00-61

Schedule: Project is scheduled to begin on September 8, anticipated completion in early October.

Cost: $360,076

Project Description: Crews will be painting the steel girders that support the bridge.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be maintained on a single lane across the bridge with temporary traffic signals managing traffic flow.

Boater Information: The Wayside Park/Boat Ramp entrance will remain open (44°02’52.3″N 90°00’59.8″W). Impacts to vessel traffic are not anticipated. The overhead platform being used by crews under the bridge will be identified with reflector lights and caution tape to assist with lowlight or nighttime vessel navigation. The gravel lot nearby, off 19th Avenue, will be used for construction staging.

Work Scheduled: Crews will set up traffic control and a containment system in preparation of work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21adams/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: August 31, 2020 to October 22, 2020

Cost: $705,623

Project Description:

WIS 139: Structure work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving.

Structure work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving. WIS 101: Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 139: Work will be completed utilizing temporary signals which will conduct a single lane closure throughout the length of the project. For next week, single lane closure of the northbound lane utilizing temporary signals. On Wednesday the traffic will be switched to the northbound lane while the southbound lane will be closed.

Work will be completed utilizing temporary signals which will conduct a single lane closure throughout the length of the project. For next week, single lane closure of the northbound lane utilizing temporary signals. On Wednesday the traffic will be switched to the northbound lane while the southbound lane will be closed. WIS 101: No traffic impacts until September 14. Work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week:

WIS 139: Asphalt paving, traffic change by moving barrier block and crash cushion. Asphalt milling, concrete bridge deck milling, concrete deck repairs.

Asphalt paving, traffic change by moving barrier block and crash cushion. Asphalt milling, concrete bridge deck milling, concrete deck repairs. WIS 101: Work begins on September 14.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32 (NEW)

Location: East 6th Street to Linneman Lane, Crandon to Argonne

Project ID: 9260-01-62

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 8, 2020

Cost: $399,747

Length of project: 1 mile

Project Description: There are five culverts being replaced at four locations between the project limits.

Traffic impacts: No work will be performed between Friday, Noon, September 4 to Tuesday, September 8 at 6 a.m. due to the holiday and World Championship Off-Road Races in Crandon. When work begins on September 8, a detour will utilize US 8, County S and WIS 32, northbound and southbound. The contractor will be working at one location and local traffic will have access, by either north or south of the culvert replacement area. The contractor will notify homeowners when culverts are being replaced near their property. Project staff are working with local authorities regarding closures and work schedule.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will close WIS 32 and set up signage for the detour. Crews will also start moving in equipment.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 (Pine Street) in Laona

Project ID: 9130-03-63

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $890,255

Length of project: 8.64 miles

Project Description: Crews will replace 15 cross-culverts under WIS 32, placing asphalt over the top of culvert replacement locations and landscaping.

Traffic impacts: No work from Friday at 12 p.m. September 4 to Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6 a.m. Next week, crews will be working on replacing culverts north of Wabeno (1 to 3 miles) on WIS 32. The contractor will be flagging one lane of traffic during construction (16.0’ wide roadway at all times). All advance signing is placed by each culvert replacement and ‘bump’ signs at the areas where pipes are replaced.

Work Scheduled: The contractor will be working on culvert replacement in various locations along WIS 32 with a flagging operation. They will also be placing the erosion control items, landscaping items, and the asphalt pavement at the end of the week.

Iron County

Highway: US 2

Location: West of Saxon, between Curry Road and Clement Road

Project ID: 1009-44-60

Schedule: July 9, 2020 to mid- September

Cost: $879,203

Description: The project consists of grading work to stabilize slopes at three culvert locations with drainage trenches along the shoulder at two of the locations to help prevent sloughing. There are three culverts located west of Saxon on US 2 between Curry Rd and Clement Road. Culvert work consists of two pipes receiving a liner and the third pipe being abandoned in place with a new pipe installed next to the existing. Riprap will be placed at the pipe ends and along the slopes to help stabilize and prevent erosion. All graded/disturbed areas will be restored when completed.

Traffic impacts: The project is anticipated to be constructed with minimal disruptions to traffic. Shoulder closures will be in-place for the duration of the project. Single-lane closures with flagging for short durations will be allowed to load, unload and move equipment and materials.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue bore and jack work for the middle culvert. The crew is anticipating a couple weeks of drilling for culvert placement.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Locations: County J (east) to Clinic Street, and Otter Lake Lane to Oneida County Line, north and south of Elcho

Project ID: 1602-10-63

Length: 9.61 miles

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 5, 2020

Cost: $2,126,391

Description: Crews will replace culverts, curb & gutter and guardrail. US 45 will have the existing asphalt surface removed and a new asphalt surface paved over it with widened asphalt shoulders and new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations will restrict traffic to one lane during construction. Traffic will be running on either new asphalt or the existing old asphalt for the weekend.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue milling and paving after the holiday weekend. Temporary paint for centerlines will be applied each night after paving is complete.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Work Scheduled: Crews will cure the bridge deck, place steel, form and pour bridge walls. Crews will place backfill, grade for bridge approaches and pour bridge approaches.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29 (eastbound)

Location: Clark County line to County E

Project ID: 1053-07-65

Schedule: May 26, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $3,649,460

Traffic impacts: WIS 29 eastbound will have single lane closure that will alternate as needed for construction activities with a 10’ width restriction when the driving lane is closed.

Anticipated work: Crews will finish diamond grinding on the concrete pavement repairs on WIS 29 eastbound. Crews will install grooved pavement markings on WIS 29 eastbound and perform numerous traffic control adjustments. Crews will begin installation of the rumble strips on WIS 29 eastbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29clarkmarathon/

Highway: WIS 153 (NEW)

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive, Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Description: Work in Fall 2020 will include reconstructing sidewalk curb ramps and installing traffic signal loop detectors. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021.

Overall Traffic Impacts:

2020: WIS 153 will remain open to traffic during construction under lane closures, flagging operations and traffic shifts. Work will not occur f rom noon Friday, September 4, 2020 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for Labor Day.

WIS 153 will remain open to traffic during construction under lane closures, flagging operations and traffic shifts. Work will not occur rom noon Friday, September 4, 2020 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for Labor Day. 2021: I-39/US 51 northbound and southbound off ramps will be closed for 3 weekday nights each, and the on ramps for a weekday night each. During those times traffic will be detoured using IH39/US51 and the next available interchange. Work will not occur from noon Friday, May 28, 2021 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 for Memorial Day.

Anticipated work: Work is scheduled to begin on September 14, 2020.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will bring to the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Work Scheduled: Crews will continue forming bridge walls, pour concrete for the walls and remove the forms.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Highway: WIS 23

Location: City of Montello, Morningside Court to West Street

Schedule: April 2019 to September 25, 2020

Cost: $3.4 million

Traffic Impacts: No traffic impacts are expected for next week.

Work Scheduled: Crews remain on site to monitor seed growth and water seeded areas as needed.

Oneida and Vilas counties

Highway: WIS 17 (NEW)

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to October 23, 2020 and June 7, 2021 to July 16, 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Overall Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 am Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 am Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: N/A. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: US 8 to Kildeer Road

Project ID: 9050-03-70

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $2,450,403

Traffic Impacts: Daily traffic will encounter flaggers during daytime hours on WIS 47. Traffic could expect delays due to the milling and paving operations.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Completion of the asphalt milling and paving operations of the southbound mainline and sideroads throughout the project. Rumble strips will be installed throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47oneida/

Highway: US 8 (NEW)

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road (Between Rhinelander and Monico)

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: September 8, 2020 for 55 working days. Crews will install a polymer overlay in Spring 2021.

Cost: $344,892

Description: This project consists of removing 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replacing with new concrete and bridge approaches.

Traffic Impacts: Starting on the morning of September 8, US 8 traffic at the bridge will be restricted to a single lane with temporary signals. US 8 traffic will maintain a minimum 12-foot-wide lane during construction. Motorists will be notified of the work zone with signage a half mile on both sides of the bridge.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will install traffic control, temporary signals, erosion control, and begin milling the bridge deck.

Highway: US 51

Location: SouthBlue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to September 28, 2020

Length of project: 2.5 miles

Cost: $865,849

Description: The project entails one culvert replacement, slope grading, beam guard replacement at Lake Katherine, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be reduced to single lane by flagging for milling and asphalt paving operations. No work will be performed on September 7 or September 8.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin removing (milling) pavement and placing new asphalt pavement.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridges over Hay Creek, Wisconsin Central Limited Railroad, and South Fork Jump River

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to October 30, 2020

Traffic Impacts: Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, from August 6, 2020 until September 18, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Anticipated work scheduled: Punchlist items. Work on the Hay Creek bridge wing wall has been delayed. Crews are working on an alternative design to complete the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22 (NEW)

Location: Culvert is located between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive

Project ID: 9180-17-60

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $521,000

Length of project: .1 miles

Description of work: Crews will be removing the existing box culvert and replacing with a new box culvert on WIS 22 in the town of Washington.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be closed to traffic between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive starting on September 14 for the duration of the project. Residents and businesses will be able to access their property. A detour will be posted via WIS 117, WIS 29, and WIS 47/55.

Website: http://projects.511wi.gov/wis22-culverts/

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Length of project: 5 miles

Description of work: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

Traffic Impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project. Old Keshena Road is closed at WIS 47. No traffic impacts from 6 a.m. on September 2 to September 8.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will be on-site to install guardrail at various locations north of Curt Black Road. Crews will also be on site to install permanent signing throughout the entire project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Road: Rummels Road (Local Road Project)

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge

Project ID: 9898-01-70

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $496,015

Description: This project consists of removing and replacing the Wisconsin River Bridge on Rummels Road just north of Conover.

Traffic Impacts: Rummels Road is closed at the Wisconsin River Bridge. The detour route is:

From the West: Traffic is detoured from County S to County K to WIS 45

From the East: Traffic is detoured from WIS 45 to County K to County S

The river will reopen to watercraft traffic under the bridge beginning Saturday, September 5th.

Anticipate work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to remove the existing asphalt pavement approaches to the bridge and then grade the associated ditches and new roadway approaches.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 70, east of St. Germain to Eagle River, County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1,999,318

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 construction will continue. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging during weekday daylight hours. Traffic will be open to two lanes of traffic at all other times.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue installing cross culverts across WIS 70 next week. The contractor will also work on replacing curb & gutter, grading, and landscaping.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Culvert work will be completed with a combination of flaggers and single lane traffic utilizing temporary signals. Motorists should expect minor delays.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 110 South to WIS 54 East/South Branch Little Wolf River

Schedule: August 21, 2020 to October 2020

Project ID: 6220-00-72

Cost: $630,000

Length of project: 2.4 miles

Description: Crews will beremoving and paving asphalt on WIS 22/WIS 54/WIS 110 from County KK to east of WIS 22/WIS 110 and milling and repaving asphalt on WIS 22/WIS 110 from WIS 54 to the bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River.

Traffic Impacts: Holiday work restriction for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8. Work will be completed under lane closures utilizing flagging operations.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews anticipate completing paving operations and beginning gravel shoulders, rumble strips and permanent pavement markings.

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Village of Iola, Bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River

Project ID: 6270-00-74

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to October 2020

Cost: $671,000

Description: The bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River will be reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 49 is closed from Depot Street to Mill Street. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured during the bridge construction. A holiday work restriction will be in place for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Vehicle and Pedestrian detour:

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading north: Head west on West State Street, head north on Townline Road, head east on Mill Street (WIS 161) to WIS 49 (Main Street)

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading south: Head west on Mill Street (WIS 161), head south on Townline Road, head east on West State Street to WIS 49 (Main Street).

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to form the bridge deck and anticipate pouring concrete for the new bridge deck late next week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis49-wolf-river-bridge/

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Portage County line to US 10 ramps

Project ID: 6300-00-75

Schedule: July 21, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $2,165,998

Description: Crews will mill existing asphalt pavement and resurface the roadway. In addition, four culverts will be replaced along with some spot curb and gutter replacements and new (Americans with Disabilities Act) ADA compliant curb ramps will be installed along the existing multi-use path near Waupaca.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be open to traffic utilizing daytime lane closures with flagging operations.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete paving all side-road intersections by Thursday, September 10 and installation of new base aggregate shoulders by noon on Friday, September 4. Touch-ups on side-road shoulders will be performed after they complete paving. Final pavement marking is scheduled for the week of September 14.

