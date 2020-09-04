WAUSAU – Wisconsin Public Radio continues conversations with regional State Senate and Assembly candidates this week on “Route 51.”

Today, Sept. 4, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert features the 85th State Assembly race with incumbent Patrick Snyder-R, Schofield, and challenger Jeff Johnson-D, Wausau. The two candidates vying for Wisconsin’s 24th Senate district, incumbent Patrick Testin-R, town of Hull, and challenger Paul Piotrowski-D, Stevens Point, will also share their perspectives. Other races featured in conversations through September include the 35th, 72nd and 69th State Assembly as well as the 12th State Senate. All candidate conversations will be archived on wpr.org/route51.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...