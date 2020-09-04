

Bernadine Goetsch

Bernadine Pauline Goetsch, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. She lived at Island Place Apartments in Wausau for 23 years (1997 to present) and in Birnamwood for 28 years (1968 to 1997) before that.

She worked for Murray Manufacturing Co. early on and then as a homemaker. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. She married James Goetsch on July 13, 1957, in Wausau, Wisconsin. They met while both were working at Murray Manufacturing Co.

Bernadine is survived by sisters Betty Beck and Janet Treichel, her daughter Jamie Resch and grandchildren Adam Rickert and Shawn (Jenni) Rickert, along with nephew Bradley (Bonnie) Beck.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, her son Keith and her sister Gloria Seymour.

Cremation services were provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, Wisconsin. As per Bernadine’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

Martin “Marty” Krueger

It is with great sadness that the family of Martin “Marty” J. Krueger, 60, announces his passing after a long battle of multiple health issues, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, while in the care of his sister.

Marty was born in Wausau on Jan. 25, 1960, son of Arthur and Patricia Krueger (both deceased). He attended Wausau West High School and worked as a self-employed auto body technician his entire life. Marty loved spending time camping, boating and time with friends and family.

Marty will be sadly missed by brothers and sisters Mike and (Rose) Krueger (Wausau), Paul and (Mary) Krueger (Tripoli), Tina and (Joe) Messimer (Wausau), Lisa and (Steve) Mathie (Wausau), Chris and (Kathi) Krueger (Merrill), longtime girlfriend Darcia Garinger (Wausau), several nieces and nephews, and tons of friends. And a special thank you to a great neighbor Biz.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.

