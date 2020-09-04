Daily trail and park admission passes will again be sold at all Wisconsin park system properties beginning today, Sept. 4.

While the options for purchasing a daily admission or trail pass will vary by property, at least one of the following options will be available at each property:

Electronic pay station

Self-registration station

Drive-up window service

“We are excited to continue to add services back for our customers, and our staff have done an excellent job of preparing for a safe transaction with our visitors,” said Mark Aquino, acting Park and Recreation Management Bureau Director of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in a news release.

Many properties have electronic pay stations where visitors will be able to purchase both annual and daily passes with a credit card, either directly from their vehicles or by walking up to the pay station.

Self-registration stations will be available at all properties for visitors to buy annual and daily admission passes with cash. Visitors are reminded to bring their own pen, have exact change and to use hand sanitizer after conducting their purchase.

Some drive-up windows will also be available for visitors to purchase daily or annual admission passes with credit cards, cash or check. Credit cards must not require a pin. Visitors will also be able to consult staff for park information through drive-up windows, where open.

While drive-up windows will be open to customers throughout the fall (locations and hours will vary), state park system headquarters and office buildings will remain closed to the public.

Visitors will still be able to purchase annual park admission and trail passes over the phone by calling 888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Annual park admission passes can also be purchased online by visiting Your Pass Now.

For more information on admission passes, visit the DNR webpage.

Park visitors should be mindful of the following:

Temporary capacity restrictions will be put into place as needed to manage admissions and overcrowding at properties. View current property information before visiting here: Wisconsin State Park Capacity Updates.

Attractions at which social distancing cannot be achieved are closed at various properties; visit the park notices webpage for information about ongoing closures.

All other facilities currently closed such as towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, entrance stations and concession buildings remain closed to the public.

Fight the Bite! Ticks are out, and visitors should take precautions to prevent Lyme Disease.

