Makaela DeBoer

WAUSAU – MBE CPAs, a provider of accounting, tax, consulting and other financial services, recently announced staff accountant Makaela DeBoer passed her uniform certified public accountant, or CPA, exam to earn her CPA licensure.

“Makaela has been a great addition to our team. We are very excited for her to have reached this milestone and are looking forward to all that she will accomplish during her career,” said Jon Wendorf, CPA, partner at MBE CPAs.

As a staff accountant, DeBoer, offers expertise in bookkeeping, consulting and tax planning and preparation for business and individuals.

A native of Auburndale, DeBoer grew up working in her family’s transportation business, working in accounts payable. After graduating from University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, DeBoer joined MBE CPAs at its Wausau location.

