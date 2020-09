Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Dave and Laura Mayer announce the birth of their son Easton Rae, born at 3:07 p.m. Sept. 1, 2020. Easton weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Andrew and Erica Koehl announce the birth of their daughter Ivy Ruth, born at 1:22 p.m. Sept. 2, 2020. Ivy weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

