WAUSAU – Bull Falls Harley-Davidson of Wausau and the Wausau Fire Department raised $9,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at its first-ever Cruisin’ for a Cause on Aug. 15. The event was held at the dealership on Highway XX in Rothschild.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this community and their willingness to step up during these challenging times to help continue to move MDA’s mission forward,” said Murphy Maes, MDA executive director.

The event included a scavenger hunt, music and a variety of raffles and games. Members of the Wausau Fire Department also put out boots for their Fill the Boot campaign.

Money was also raised for MDA through pledges.

