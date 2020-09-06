The library will stream live virtual story times every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10 a.m. from Sept. 8 through Oct. 29 on Facebook Live. Parents and kids can access these story times by visiting MCPL’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MCPL.Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library and Colossal Fossils for 16 virtual classes on subjects including dinosaurs, fossils, women in science, the Ice Age, cave art, ancient music and more! Sessions will be held every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m., from Sept. 8 through Dec. 22. All sessions are free, and registration is required. To register, visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library and Marathon County Extension will offer virtual classes on bringing in your outdoor plants and preparing them to winter over on Sept. 10 from 2:30-4 p.m.; Sept. 14 from 2-3 p.m.; and Sept. 16 from 5-6 p.m. All three classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://cutt.ly/xdOfcVz.

This fall, the LENA Start program will offer virtual sessions for parents of children ages 0-32 months. Sessions will be held:

Sept. 14 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is required by Sept. 16. To register, call or text 715-660-0397, or visit www.lenastartmc.org.

Stop by the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, each week from Sept. 14 through Oct. 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a story time book and craft bundle. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the letter of the week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and new activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

From Sept. 14-18, kids can pick up a Grab & Go craft kit from the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, in honor of the birthday of author Roald Dahl. The kit includes all the supplies needed to make a pipe cleaner lollipop, as well as some coloring and activity sheets. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Preschoolers can have a doggone good time with a special Grab & Go craft kit retrieved from the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, from Sept. 14-25! With the kit, kids can create their own dog and work on their color recognition and counting skills. Kits will also include a link to a Virtual Story Time reading of Emma Dodd’s “Dog’s Colorful Day,” which can be viewed online. Free. Please limit one kit per child. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library will offer a Grab & Go craft kit for adults from Sept. 14-25 at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kits will contain the necessary supplies needed to make a needlepoint mandala. Free. Limit one kit per adult. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 14-18 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free, no appointment needed. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Kids and parents can join the library and Colossal Fossils to learn all about one of the most famous and feared dinosaurs of all time – the T. Rex! This free, fun and educational online class will be held on Sept. 15 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

