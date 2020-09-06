Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

McLit of Marathon County: Front Desk Greeter. Greeters/Front Desk volunteers are needed to help visitors while tutoring is taking place. New Third Street location. Flexible days and times. Contact Connie at 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Office Manager Volunteer Help for The Open Door. Wausau Open door is looking for an office manager volunteer. Contact Anne Drow at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com with questions.

ADRC: Encouraging Cards for Isolated Seniors in the Community. Make homemade cards to encourage seniors in the community who need connection at this time. Contact Erin at erin.wells@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545.

More Virtual and Remote/At Home Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities you can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Work on Lap Blankets to Donate Later. Aspirus Comfort Care/Hospice could use lap blankets. Donations will be accepted at a time to be determined in the future. Contact Samantha Giese at samantha.giese@aspirus.org.

Good News Project: Donations of Medical Equipment. Good News Project is taking donations of medical equipment and printer paper. Call first to set up a drop off time. Call 715-843-5985 or email Toni@goodnewswi.com.

First Presbyterian Church: Wausau: Sunday Supper Gift Card Donations. With current restrictions to groups gathering to make supper, the supper program is ordering prepared food from local restaurants or grocery stores for take out meals on Sunday evenings. If you can donate a gift card or two for a local restaurant, or for a grocery store (to buy fresh produce), contact Jeffery at 715-571-3418.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

