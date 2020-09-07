WAUSAU — Community members are getting an entirely different view of the Wausau area these days as they get piloted around town on a trishaw.

Photo courtesy Woodson YMCA.

The Woodson YMCA’s Landing offers rides. Residents of Riverview Terrace Assisted Living Center are getting rides. And people at Opportunity Inc. take a leisurely ride about town twice a week.

You, too, can get in on the fun.

At The Landing, you can sign up for rides that go out at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday mornings or 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Masks are recommended during the ride and a vinyl barrier has been installed on the trishaw between the pilot and riders. Also, for safety, the trishaw is sanitized between each ride. Community members can register, free of charge, by emailing memberservices@thelandingwausau.com or calling 715-841-1851.

The trishaws can carry two passengers in front with a pilot steering behind. Typically they cruise along under 6 mph, but the power-assisted trishaw can navigate easily and faster. Marathon County has 30 trained pilots and three agencies still organizing weekly rides during the pandemic, according to a YMCA news release.

Like this: Like Loading...