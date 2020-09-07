By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in regard to a recent stabbing in the city, according to a department Facebook post.

Glenn A. Reed is also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for an alleged probation violation, police said.

Reed, 49, is described as 5’11”, 179 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Police say he is currently homeless.

The stabbing incident police refer to happened on Aug. 19.

Anyone with information about Reed’s current whereabouts is urged to contact the Wausau Police Department non-emergency dispatch number at 715-261-7795, Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-8777.

Submit an online tip at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

All photos courtesy of the Wausau Police Department.

