Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for incidents reported the week ending Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020:

A 58 year old Tomahawk man was cited last Monday afternoon for operating an off road vehicle while impaired. The Rec. Deputy stopped the man near County Rd N in the Town of Bradley after he observed the man driving his Can Am at 62 mph in the 25 mph zone. The driver showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests. The man was cited for the first offense violation and released.

Three people, a Merrill woman, a Merrill man and a Wausau man were arrested last Monday evening on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River. A deputy stopped the vehicle the three were in on County Rd W at Deer Run Ave at 7:12 p.m. When the deputy saw indicators of drug use with the vehicle occupants he deployed the K9 Poncho to the vehicle, Poncho alerted to the odor of illegal drugs inside of the vehicle. When a search was conducted methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia was located. The 36 year old Merrill woman, 43 year old Merrill man and 26 year old Wausau man were all brought to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with felonies related to methamphetamine possession.

A 48 year old Merrill woman was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River. A deputy recognized the woman and knew she was wanted and stopped her at County Rd W and Center Rd. The woman had a warrant for violating the terms of her probation and was being sought on charges related to a burglary and thefts. The woman was brought to the Lincoln County Jail on the warrant charge.

Two people are in the Lincoln County Jail after a traffic stop early Saturday morning led to a drug arrest. A deputy stopped the vehicle on US Hwy 51 south of County Rd Q at 1 a.m. The K9 Poncho was deployed on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia. A 31 year old Mosinee woman, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Her passenger, a 21 year old Wausau man was arrested for possession of marijuana as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and seven counts of bail jumping. The pair will have an initial appearance Tuesday in Lincoln County Court.

The number of deer collisions is increasing with six being reported this past week, in half of those the vehicles were left disabled after striking the animal.

A Waukesha woman reported striking a bear Friday night on US Hwy 51 south of Irma.

