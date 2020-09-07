PLOVER – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will hold its first socially distant outdoor performance at the Village Gardens in Plover.

CWSO members Steve Bjella, concertmaster, Graham Emberton, assistant concertmaster, and Mary Moran, principal violist, will perform a variety of chamber pieces.

This free event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Village Gardens, 2811 Porter Court.



Masks and adherence to social distance guidelines are highly encouraged. A limit of 100 people will be enforced. Bring your own lawn chair, blanket or other seating arrangements.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.



