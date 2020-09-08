By Shereen Siewert

One of three Wausau-area suspects arrested in November in a traffic stop that took more than 2,000 doses of methamphetamine off the street was sentenced to three years in prison, during a hearing Friday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Tianna Polo, 24, was also ordered to spend four years on extended supervision following her release from prison. She was convicted Sept. 4 of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, as a repeat offender.

Polo, along with Treg Leder, 30; and Johnny Walker, 29, were each charged in connection with the traffic stop, which resulted from a records check that showed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. Police stopped the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 7 on North 17th Avenue. Officers searched the vehicle after learning Leder had a warrant for his arrest and spotting a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground next to where Leder had been standing, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the vehicle, police located multiple bags filled with drugs along with drug paraphernalia, five cell phones and $1,781 in cash, the complaint states. The total amount seized was more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, or about 1/4 kilo, a common. A typical dose is .10 grams, according to law enforcement officials.

Drug enforcement officials say a 1/4 kilo is a typical size that a dealer would purchase to get a good price break to maximize profits while trafficking the drugs.

Cases against Leder and Walker have not yet concluded.

Polo, who has multiple prior drug-related charges, was granted 231 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

