By Shereen Siewert

A shed at a Schofield mobile home park was destroyed and a home was damaged during a blaze that broke out Monday, officials said.

Crews from Riverside Fire were called at about 5:45 p.m. Monday to the Northern Housing Community, 281 Grand Ave., for a report of a structure fire. A shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, with a fire that was threatening other nearby structures.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the fire did damage a home next door. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze has not yet been specified.

