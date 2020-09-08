By Shereen Siewert

Letters of interest are now being sought to fill a vacancy on the Marathon County Board in Dist. 2, representing wards 3, 4, 5 and 9.

Romey Wagner, who was elected to represent the district, tells Wausau Pilot & Review he is moving to Weston and will no longer live in Dist. 2.

Romey Wagner

Applicants must be residents of the district, which is on the south side of Wausau east of Grand Avenue. To see a district map, visit this page.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk, 500 Forest St., Wausau 54403.

Candidates will come before the board for consideration on Tuesday, Oct. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The successor chosen will serve out Wagner’s term, which ends in April 2022.

