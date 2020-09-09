By Shereen Siewert

UPDATE: Police in Price County say an armed man who prompted a warning for residents to stay inside and lock their doors is now in custody.

No additional details have been released.

See the original story, below.

Officials in Price County are urging the public in the area to stay inside, locking doors and windows, as they search for a man reportedly armed with a shotgun.

Police say the man was on foot when he left a home on Ogema Prentice Road. The man, whose name has not been released, is considered a danger to himself.

The man is being described as 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and cutoff blue jeans.

Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt issued an alert Wednesday asking residents to stay inside and not approach the man, but call 911 instead.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Like this: Like Loading...