WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will offer working professionals the opportunity to upgrade their leadership skills through Leadership Development Career Skills Path, short modules of skill-based training that add up to academic degrees over time.

The program gives working professionals the flexibility to earn college credit through modules that can be completed 100 percent online and take about five-hours to complete.

Modules are self-paced, led by NTC faculty and build toward the Leadership Development Associate Degree. Learners will develop skills in human relations, motivation, leadership, delegation, labor relations, problem-solving, decision-making, communication, stress management, training, time management, business ethics and computer skills.

“Now, more than ever, employers have a tremendous need for individuals with a high level of communication, critical thinking and leadership skills,” said Brad Gast, Dean of NTC’s Workforce Training and Professional Development, in a news release. “The Career Skills Path in Leadership is an easy way to gain in-demand skills while also taking a step toward earning college credits and degrees.”

Digital badges will be awarded upon completion of each module and course, so learners can showcase their learning and expand their professional portfolios.

Modules cost $39 each. To view the complete listing of modules, visit www.ntc.edu/academics-training/career-skill-paths.

