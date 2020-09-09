The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

JACK KELLY

Jack Kelly

Are you ready to seize the day? Adopt me! Jack Kelly’s my name.

My friends call me Cowboy, but I’m ready to settle down in my forever home. Do know that I am feline leukemia positive, but I will cuddle with you every night.

The world will know that we were meant to be, so come adopt me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

