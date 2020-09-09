TOMAHAWK – Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider invites the public to join local emergency services groups in the annual remembrance of 9/11 at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.

The event will be held at Memorial Park in Tomahawk at 101 E. River St., or at the corner of North Fourth Street and River Street.

Representatives from law enforcement, fire service and EMS will provide remarks on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. The Tomahawk Veteran Honor Guard will post the colors and offer a salute.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a time of reflection; the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Generations Funeral Home, 1400 N. Fourth, Tomahawk. Any changes will be announced on WJJQ radio the morning of Sept. 11.

