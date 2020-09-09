Sept. 8 through Sept. 13

“Birds in Art”

Opens Sept. 12

All-new avian-themed artwork from 114 artists from throughout the world comprises the 45th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition and includes artwork by the Museum’s 2020 Master Artist Timothy David Mayhew. “Birds in Art” is the museum’s flagship, internationally renowned exhibition presented each fall, and the 2020 edition features avian wonders depicted in innovative and varied ways. As a Covid-19 precaution, all “Birds in Art” opening-day festivities are suspended; there will be no Master Artist Talk and no Artists in Action on Sept. 12. The museum’s extended opening-weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13. “Birds in Art” 2020 remains on view through Nov. 29. Before visiting this fall, check.lywam.org for any updates.

From the Museum’s Collection

“Art of the Hunt”

Hunting is deeply rooted in human culture, extending over all seven continents. Through the work of painters, sculptors and graphic artists dating from the early 19th century into the 21st century, the changing role of birds and animals within the context of the hunt is illustrated and celebrated.

“Modern Menagerie”

Featuring interpretations from realistic to abstract and from fanciful to clever, several sculptures from the Woodson Art Museum’s collection depict a variety of birds and beasts. The mediums used to carve and shape the birds and animals vary, too, ranging from stone, wood and bronze to glass and wire.

“Cast, Carved & Cut”

Twenty small-scale sculptures from the museum’s collection can be viewed and studied in a specially designed case located in the lower level of the 2012 addition.

Sculpture Garden and Grounds

The grounds provide a colorful, seasonal backdrop for sculpture. Embark on a seek-and-find, using a map with riddles as clues to find six small-scale sculptures.

The Woodson is at 700 N. 12th St. in Wausau.

