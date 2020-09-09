(PRESS RELEASE) RIB MOUNTAIN — The Town of Rib Mountain will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22 to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Trillium Trail. The public and media are welcomed to attend this event to be held at the south end of Trillium Lane in Rib Mountain.



The Trillium Trail project has been in the works for more than seven years. The 0.79-mile long, ten-foot wide trail features paved pathways and boardwalks through wetland areas.



The trail runs along Highway 39 south of the Highway 29 interchange and connects the south end of Trillium Lane with Foxglove Road. Other improvements include widening and paving the shoulders north of Clover Road and the addition of pedestrian crossing signals at the intersection of Trillium Lane and Highway N. The Trillium Trail connects to existing routes five and seven that provide bicycle and pedestrian access over Highway 51/39 via Foxglove Road to the Wisconsin River pedestrian bridge and surrounding communities. The trail will serve as a recreational amenity for Marathon County residents and tourists, and as an alternative transportation route.



The Town of Rib Mountain received a $492,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Alternatives Program for construction of the Trillium Trail. Total construction costs were $540,000. Easements were authorized for the project through the cooperation of the property owners.



For those interested in attending the event, please RSVP to Rib Mountain Administrator Gaylene Rhoden at 715-842-0983 or at grhoden@townofribmountain.org.

