Harvey Krueger

On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Harvey Krueger passed away at the age of 93.

Harvey was born on April 2, 1927, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Oscar and Edith (Curtis) Krueger. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served during World War II. He was a commercial plasterer by trade which led him to start his own business, Wausau Brick & Gypsum.

On Oct. 21, 1950, he married Elaine (Hunt). Together they raised six children; Chris Dolphin, Jackie (George) Tetzlaff, Kim (Cheri) Krueger, John (Laurie) Krueger, Steve (Lynne) Krueger, Sue (Gordi) Rusch. Ten grandchildren; Brian Tetzlaff, Curtis Tetzlaff, Shawn Dolphin, Tami Tetzlaff, Jessica Sheeks, Heather Dolphin, Jenna Wesenick, Jacob Krueger, Nicholas Rusch and Johanna Rusch. Ten great-grandchildren; Elise Krueger, Jackson Tetzlaff, Julia Dolphin, Lauren Tetzlaff, Elaina Tetzlaff, Will Dolphin, Drew Dolphin, Quinnlynn Wesenick, Liam and Jocelynn Wesenick.

He had a passion for hunting and fishing. It was through this passion he created opportunities for others to enjoy, thus forming long lasting relationships.

In his late 50s he retired to be the caregiver of his wife. What a blessing this was for his children. During his care for his wife he became a self-taught wood carver. His love of the outdoors and fishing can be seen in many of his carvings. His dream of giving came true through auctioning his carvings. These auctions benefitted Faith in Action, a trip of a lifetime for several veterans on the Honor Flight, and taking disabled vets on fishing trips to Lake Michigan. Harvey also went on the Honor Flight. He said he had taken many trips, but this by far was his greatest.

He was fun, mischievous, and a quick-witted character. He was known by many as “Herbie K”.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Edith, wife, Elaine, of 50 years, son Kim, brothers Lloyd, Robert, and sister Bette Radloff.

The family wishes to thank the VA-Tomah, the very caring staff at Wisconsin Veteran Home-King, and a special thanks to Christine and the staff of Compassus Hospice. Thank you to all the prayers and thoughts from family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 8100 Alderson St., Schofield, WI 54476. Service to follow at 3 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial to be at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

James Brumm

James Arthur Brumm (Jim), 77, of Weston went to his eternal home on Sept. 3, 2020.

Jim, son of Roy and Gladys Brumm, was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in Madison, Wisconsin. He had a daughter, Bobbi, and a son, Andrew, by his first marriage. On July 18, 1981, he married the love of his life, Marla Jean, and gained a stepson, Michael. Their marriage lasted 33 years, until Marla’s passing in 2015.

Jim grew up in Middleton, Wisconsin. In his teen years, he helped his father during the summer with his house carpentry business, and he was a member of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. He attended UW-Madison and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration. He was also a member of the Illinois Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970.

Jim worked as a lead computer operator, information systems analyst and data processing manager for International Harvester in Illinois and Wisconsin. In 1986, Jim and Marla relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where he worked as a computer operations manager for Hughes Aircraft and Computer Sciences Corp.

Jim and Marla loved to be together. They vacationed at their condo in Palm Springs frequently, and enjoyed trips to San Diego, Los Angeles, and even a trip to Europe. They both had a passion for riding roller coasters and often visited amusement parks during their travels. They enjoyed walking, watching their granddaughter’s softball games, going to basketball games, and just being with each other and family.

In 2012, Jim and Marla moved back to Wisconsin after Marla was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. After Marla’s passing, Jim seemed a little lost without his best friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, taking a drive through the countryside, and spending time with his family, especially his nephew and grand nephews, and his great-granddaughter.

Jim is survived by his daughter Bobbi (John) DeMuth, son Andrew (Dana) Brumm, stepson Michael Pohl, grandchildren Steven DeMuth, Dakota Pohl, Sarah DeMuth, Emily Fischs (Pohl), and Adam Lester, great-grandchildren Shaylee DeMuth, Samuel Lester, and Norah Lester, brother-in-law Leon Knitt, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Brumm, his wife Marla, and his sister Joyce.

May Jim rest peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and enjoy his reunion with Marla forever.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Pride TLC in Weston for the care Jim received due to his advanced dementia disease.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave condolences for his family at www.brainardfuneral.com. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org in lieu of flowers.

Alice Christian

Alice H. (Krohn) Christian slipped away peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Aspirus Hospice House.

Alice was born in Wausau to Emil and Edna (Plisch) Krohn on Aug. 11, 1925.

Growing up in Wausau, she attended Stephen’s Lutheran Parochial Grade School and graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1943. She worked at the Marathon County Rationing Board until her marriage to Maeward Christian at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church on Oct. 14, 1944. The day was further celebrated by Maeward’s parents, William and Martha (Voelker) Christian celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary.

Alice and Maeward moved to a dairy farm in the town of Maine and together they farmed and raised six children. A loving mother and grandmother, special days were spent on the front porch swing enjoying the company of many and admiring her beautiful flower gardens. Her enjoyment was completed with the monthly “Ladies Klatsch,” a gathering of long time neighbor ladies enjoying each other’s company. After Maeward’s passing on April, 24, 2004, Alice continued to live with her son Carl on what affectionately became known as “The Farm” and she took pleasure in enjoying life there for more than 75 years.

Alice is survived by her daughters Nancy (Robert) Zehner of Tavares, Florida; Ruth (Keith) Grauvogl of Wausau; and sons Lee Christian, Merrill; Carl Christian, village of Maine and Kenneth Christian, London, England. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Luke (Evelyn) Christian, Napa, California; Tia (Nick) Misoni, Wausau; Cory (Nicole) Christian, Edgar; Carrie (Kurt) Schultz; Casey (Sarah) Christian; Callie (Ben) Kobs; Courtney (Corey) Parsch and Caitlin (Michael) Henaman, all of village of Maine. Alice also has 17 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister Anna Marie of McHenry, Illinois, daughter-in-law Sally (Beste) Christian; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and special neighbor Chris Revie, his wife Billie and son Sully. She was preceded in death by Maeward and her parents, sister Anita (Cassius) Fraase, son Robert Christian, daughter-in-law Julie (Hettinga) Christian and great grandson James Grauvogl.

Funeral services will be held at the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1204 N. Sales St., Merrill, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Proper social distancing will be maintained at church and face masks are requested to be worn by all those attending the visitation and the funeral. Burial will follow the service at the Town of Berlin Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1204 N. Sales St., Merrill, WI 54452) or to the Aspirus Health Foundation – Hospice House, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401.

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Hospice House for the gentle and loving care they gave Alice in her last days.

Gertrude Bremer

Gertrude F. Bremer, 103, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Mount View Care Center with her family gathered at her side.

Gertrude was born on Sept. 7, 1916, in LaSalle County, Wenona, Illinois, to the late Vincent and Bernice (Belkowski) Obermiller. She married Robert Bremer on Nov. 11, 1950, in Wausau and they celebrated 69 years together prior to Robert’s death earlier this year.

Gertrude enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. She especially liked to garden, traveling, going camping, trips to the casino and entertaining during the holidays. Gertrude was a member of St. Catherine’s Council at Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Along with Robert, she was a member of Bill’s Musky Club and helped serve the Spring and Fall Annual Fishing Trip meals.

Gertrude is survived by her son, Bruce of Wausau; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Brian and Samantha; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Charles and her siblings, Floyd Obermiller, Loretta Bane and Josephine Tomasha.

A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Name of Jesus Parish where Gertrude and Robert were members. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Leota Stapel

Leota V. Stapel, 101, of Wausau joined her heavenly father on Sept. 4, 2020.

Leota was born to the late John and Emma (Matthias) Brandt on Jan. 6, 1919, in Wilton, South Dakota. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point and enjoyed her career as an English teacher. Leota will be remembered for her gorgeous voice. She was a soloist for the Milwaukee Acapella Choir and was a founding member of the Wausau Lutheran Choir. She was typically the first to be called to sing for a funeral of any church she was a member of. She loved Zion Lutheran Church and if the doors were open, she would often be found there. She will be dearly missed.

Leota is survived by her children: Ellen (Paul) Devantier, Kathryn (Larry) Mortimer, and Paul (Deborah) Stapel; grandchildren: Richard (Michelle) Devantier, John (Melissa) Devantier, Andrew Devantier, Katie Bohart, Susan Devantier, Scott (Jaclynn) Mortimer, Melissa Mortimer, Lawrence (Carole) Mortimer, Jeremy (Jessica) Stapel, Warren (Lindsey) Stapel, Phillip Stapel; 16 great-grandchildren; sister: Velma Schmidt; and sister-in-law: Delores Brandt. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur Stapel, and brothers Victor and Arlan Brandt.

A funeral service for was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation was held at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Steven K. Gjerde officiated. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. Sixth St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Cindy Kainz

Cynthia “Cindy” L. Kainz, 62, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wisconsin.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1957, in Wausau, daughter of the late Louis Kainz and Phyllis (Krueger) Kainz. Cindy worked as a bank teller for many years at the First American Bank in Wausau. She was a volunteer for Aspirus Hospice for over 20 years, receiving an award for the Volunteer of the Year for her work there. She also volunteered for the Grand Theater in Wausau, coordinating the many volunteers for events held there. She was an avid Vikings fan and loved the Brewers.

Survivors include her two sisters, Gail Kainz of Wausau, and Pam (Ken) Gierszewski of Weston; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be given to the family by visiting helke.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Marshfield Medical Center for their care of Cindy during her time there.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Irene Zynda

Irene Frances Zynda, 94, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.

Irene was born March 11, 1926, in Bevent, Wisconsin, to Theodore and Delphine (Kluck) Gorski. She grew up on their farm and attended St. Ladislaus School and Church where she married Steven Zynda on May 13, 1950. She used to say he fought over her on the playground hitting another boy with his lunch bucket. Irene and Steve lived in a few homes before settling in Schofield in the house Irene always wanted, near church. Irene was proud of her home planting flowers around it each spring. In this home they raised their four children Sandy(Mike) Garski, Middleton; Maxine (Bill) Ladwig, Sun Prairie, Lloyd (Cheryl) Zynda, Ringle and Keith Zynda, Independence, Missouri.

Irene also enjoyed watching her story, “All My Children,” and later The Game Show channel while doing Circle a Word. On Sunday mornings she would listen to polka music and liked to dance. But her favorite pastime was bingo. She’d play several times a week and talked about which numbers she needed to win.

Besides her children, Irene is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Jeremy (Melissa), Lily, Allison, Carter and Camden Garski, Cary, IL; Whitney (Ryan) and Landrick Suchanek, Edgerton; Josh (Jessica) Ladwig, Geneva, Illinois; Scott (Miranda) Ladwig, Madison; Sonni (Dan) Hunter and Emersyn Schubring, Wausau; Marissa Zynda Kansas City, Missouri; Drew Zynda Shakopee, Minnesota; and Seth Zynda St. Joseph, Missouri; her brother Wallace (Delores) Gorski, Hatley; sister, Terenia Cherek, Bevent and Aunt Elsie Zynda, Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, many brothers and sisters-in-law and friends.

The family would like to thank Renaissance Assisted Living staff, Katie and staff at Rennes Skilled Nursing for helping mom through these past several months.

Services will be held at St Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild, on Friday, Sept.11, 2020, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Albert.

The family asks that face masks be worn at all times and social distancing is practiced.

Mom, we know you’re in heaven calling BINGO!!

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Mary Lepinski

Mary Eloise (Breitenstein) Lepinski died peacefully at the age of 90 on Sept. 5, 2020, after suffering many years of turmoil, intolerable cruelty and inhumanity at the hands of a devastating and deadly disease called Alzheimer’s.

She was born to the late Elmer and Agnes Breitenstein on March 5, 1930. She married the love of her life Michael Lepinski on Oct. 2, 1954; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Dr. Susan Lepinski (Scott Murrell), gastroenterologist, son Dr. Allen (Penny) Lepinski, endodontist, grandchildren Jennifer (Kyle) Goetz and Michelle (Sam) Golden, along with four great grandchildren.

She worked as a bookkeeper at Intercity bank but her main job was raising her children. She was an extremely hard worker with boundless energy. She was an excellent cook and made wonderful meals for her family and friends. In Mary’s pastime you would find her gardening, sewing or crocheting. As a devout Christian she was active at St. Therese Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.

She spent the last 5 1/2 months of her life in isolation due to Covid. She would repeatedly ask why we could not come in. And when we told it was to protect her from the virus she would aptly reply, “That’s just stupid.”

Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow; officiated by Father Albert. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Earl Schellin

Earl L. Schellin, 64 of Mosinee died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, after undergoing 11 years of cancer treatment. He died peacefully with his wife by his side at a home appropriately referred to as “Our Slice of Heaven.” He was born Feb. 6, 1956, in Delta, Wisconsin, son of the late Alvin and Betty (Petersen) Schellin.

Earl graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood in 1974 and soon after joined the United States Marine Corps. After returning from military training, Earl met Katheryn Dvorak in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and the couple were later married on Aug. 19, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The majority of Earl’s life was spent as a respected self-employed logger throughout the central Wisconsin area. For health reasons, Earl stopped working in 2009, but always found his roles as husband, dad and grandpa to be most fulfilling. Earl enjoyed reading, antiquing, travel and family.

Survivors include his children, Dustin (Elyse) Schellin, Magen (Brandon) Zirbel, Melanie (Joe) Kretschmer, Jordan Schellin, Kendra Schellin, and 8 grandchildren. In addition to his parents and infant brother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Schellin, nephew Benjamin Schellin, and a brother-in-law, William Marble.

A celebration of life and service will be held at Lake DuBay Lion’s Park, 1640 County Highway DB in Knowlton on Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Memorial flowers can be sent to 203910 Kunzman Lane, Mosinee, Wi 54455. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the The Community Center of Hope food pantry in Mosinee and Ascension at Home Hospice.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MidWisconsinCremation Society.com.

Elaine Straka

Elaine M. Straka, 67, of Hatley died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1953, in Wausau, the daughter of Robert and Jean (Albrecht) Bergman.

On August 20, 1980, Elaine was united in marriage to Richard Straka in Wausau. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2004.

Elaine loved working at the Northern Valley Workshop. She loved helping and looking out for other people and was a social butterfly.

Elaine enjoyed sending out cards and never forgot anyone’s birthday. She loved going out to eat and shopping. Elaine especially enjoyed her extended family at the home of Ron and Roxanne Glapinski whom she lived with the last 22 years.

Survivors include a brother-in-law, Martin and Joyce Straka of Stephenson, Michigan, and her extended family in Hatley.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Warren Olson

Warren A. Olson, 90, of Birnamwood, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, under the care of LeRoyer Hospice and Care Partners, Antigo.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of Thorval and Doris (Holbrook) Olson.

Warren served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. He was united in marriage to Peggy Carlson on June 19, 1954, in Antigo.

After his discharge from the Air Force, he began his lifelong career of farming.

Warren was an active member of the Mattoon Church of the Nazarene where he served as a church board member for many years. He also served 16 years on the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District Board of Education and was president for several years. Warren served on the town of Birnamwood board, as well as the Farmers Home Administration board. His favorite hobby was to keep his yard mowed and he always kept it neat.

Warren is survived by his wife, Peggy; three sons, Michael (Toni), Kurt (Cindy), and Jack (Danielle); seven grandchildren, Todd (Cindy), Brent (Jordyn), Shelly (Karl) Spaay, Katrina, Kurt Jr. (Krysta), Steven (Aleshia), and Cody; seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Luke, Evan, Emma, Reid, Brayden, and Declan; sister-in-law, Connie Balis and Julie Olson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and her husband, Betty (Gordon) Pierce.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mattoon Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Robert Hess and Rev. Todd Olson will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins, Shawano County, with military rites conducted by the John Owen American Legion Post #287, Mattoon.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. on Saturday, at the church, until the time of service.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

