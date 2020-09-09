By Shereen Siewert

Citing COVID-19 challenges and restrictions in Dane County, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will not hold state tournaments at University of Wisconsin-Madison facilities this fall, officials announced this week.

Events impacted by the decision are the State Girls Golf Championship at University Ridge on Oct. 12-13, the State Girls Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the State Girls Swimming &?Diving Championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW?Natatorium with plans to move to the Nicholas Recreation Center when completed.

Prospective alternative locations are being sought, officials said.

In July, the Board of Control approved a reduced, 11-week fall football season, which ruled out conducting this year’s state football finals at Camp Randall Stadium. State high school football contests have been held at Camp Randall since 1982.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA?Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

John Horn, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW, expressed similar sentiments.

“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall,” Horn said. “We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.

All tournament schedules and venues are subject to change if conditions warrant in accordance with local, state and national health guidelines.

The WIAA will announce the locations and sites of culminating events and tournaments when determined and approved by the Board of Control, provided the tournament series is conducted as scheduled.

