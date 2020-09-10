By Shereen Siewert

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered flags to half-staff for Friday, Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Both U.S. and Wisconsin state flags should be flown at half-staff to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks and in honor of the State Day of Service.

“On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, we pay tribute to the those who lost their lives, the survivors and surviving family members and loved ones, and the first responders, volunteers, and other countless heroes who responded during a time of great need,” Evers said Thursday.

The governor is encouraging residents to participate in the State Day of Service by finding service opportunities in their neighborhoods and communities. paying it forward with an act of kindness. Some volunteer opportunities, including virtual or low contact opportunities, are available here at the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin and Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association website.

Executive Order #88 is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...