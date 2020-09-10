Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

WANTED: Amanda F. Fox, 36, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 9: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, repeater

Andrew M. Falkowski, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 4: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle-toward a person

Brand Biller, 30, of Chippewa Falls. Sept. 10: Armed robbery with use of force, burglary, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, fleeing an officer, operating without consent while possessing a weapon, bail jumping

Daren J. Wenker, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids. Sept. 4: Invade privacy through use of a surveillance device with a victim younger than 18, attempt to capture an intimate representation of a victim younger than 18

David G. Coleman, 46, of Wausau. Sept. 8: Second-degree sexual assault of a child

Jasmine A. Allain, 22, of Schofield. Sept. 8: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct

Jerome C. Williams, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 8: Knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, bail jumping (5 counts)

John A. Bergs, 81, of Wausau. Sept. 8: Fourth-offense OWI

Joseph A. Deckow, 26, of Berlin. Sept. 8: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

Kangzoua Chang, 34, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 9: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of counterfeit amphetamine with intent to deliver



Katalin M. Walker, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 8: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor

Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Irma. Sept. 8: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Kyle A. Olson, 34, of Wausau. Sept. 8: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000

Lori K. Fandrey, 49, of Mosinee. Sept. 8: Capture an intimate representation

Martelly T. Ray, 38. Sept. 8: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping (9 counts)

WANTED: Matthew V. West-Waldner 26, of Wausau. Sept. 10: Tampering with a global positioning tracking device, possession of methamphetamine

Maverick Weyer, 22, of Mosinee. Sept. 10: False imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping



Shannon L. Reedy, 38, of Mosinee. Sept. 9: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Darryn W. West, 54, of Hatley. Sept. 8: 6th offense OWI, 6th offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, resisting an officer

Like this: Like Loading...