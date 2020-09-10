SCHOFIELD — TeamLogic IT will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 to celebrate the opening of their location at 1699 Schofield Avenue, Suite 112. The public is welcomed to attend this event.



TeamLogic IT provides customer-focused information technology services and support to help clients improve their productivity and profitability. The company provides managed IT services which includes system monitoring, updates, anti-virus and malware protection, and helpdesk services. The business also provides data back-up and recovery, data/voice connectivity, business continuity and resilience, cybersecurity and compliance, and cloud services.



“We are dedicated to providing outstanding client support and services.” said Lynette Arnhart, owner. “We recognize positive attitudes, smiles, education and training all contribute to excellence.”



Arnhart is a Clintonville native who attended West Point and served 29 years in the Army with time spent in Afghanistan, the Pentagon and Central Command Headquarters.

The company values excellence, integrity, teamwork, individual accountability and community involvement.



For more information about TeamLogic IT, call 715-841-9070 or visit TeamLogicIT.com/SchofieldWI.

