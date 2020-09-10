(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU — Tommy’s Express Car Wash will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Tuesday, September 15 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 102 West Bridge Street in Wausau. This ribbon cutting is part of a grand opening event through Saturday, September 19 which will include special offers, giveaways and other promotions.



Tommy’s Express is a next-generation, high-efficiency national car wash providing faster, safer and more sophisticated car washing with affordable pricing and membership packages. Each location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system for Tommy Club members. Self-service interior vacuuming is available on-site.



The Wausau location is the second Tommy’s Express Car Wash in the area, joining the location in Weston which opened earlier this year.



“We are thrilled to bring another amazing Tommy’s Express car wash to the Wausau community.” said Ryan Essenburg, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our team is totally committed and excited to give our new guests the best car wash experience possible. I invite all of Wausau to come out, win a prize, and put us to the test. We will do whatever it takes for our guests to leave our car wash completely satisfied.”



Members of the public interested in joining the TommyClub (a monthly unlimited wash membership program) can do so using the Tommy’s Express App. Memberships start at $19.99 per month. Once activated and registered with the appropriate license plate number, the car wash will automatically recognize and admit customer vehicles using an advanced HD camera system. Members will also have exclusive access to the wash’s express APP entrance lane.



“You’ve never experienced a car wash like Tommy’s Express!” said Amy Jensen, Regional Manager. “From our entire team, we are so excited to welcome our friends and neighbors to come out and see what we have to offer and what Tommy’s Express is all about.”



Tommy’s Express Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. For more information, follow Tommy’s on Facebook at @TommysExpressWausauWI71, call 715-841-9799 or visit Tommys-Express.com.

